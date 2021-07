When Delia Derbyshire was a young girl in Coventry, the Nazis were bombing the life out of England. She became fascinated with the sound of the sirens announcing the raids and the all clears. To her, it was strange and beautiful that there was this abstract noise without melody, harmony, or lyrics that nonetheless had meaning to everyone who heard it. It could be argued that the entire genre of electronic music was born from those sirens under the shadow of war.