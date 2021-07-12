Common Sense Health: Finding truth in science is a moving target

Like many people around the country, I awoke on Freedom Day feeling trapped. We were in a seaside town on the south coast, where many of the restaurants, cafes and shops had been forced to close due to the Pingdemic. Those that remained open displayed huge signs in their windows to let people know that “IT’S NOT OVER, PLEASE CONTINUE TO RESPECT SOCIAL DISTANCING AND WEAR A MASK”. Luckily for them, we had decided to avoid going inside any buildings other than our self-catered apartment, scared that a moment in the local fudge shop would result in 10 days of quarantine. “I don’t know about you,” I remarked to my family as we crossed to the other side of the road to avoid a man who had started sneezing, “but I’ve never felt more free in my life.”