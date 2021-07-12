Cancel
Montana State

Mike Van Diest to join MSU-Northern football staff

By Montana Sports
montanasports.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAVRE – The Montana State University-Northern football program has announced NAIA coaching legend, Mike Van Diest, has joined its coaching staff as defensive coordinator. During 19 years as head coach at Carroll College, Van Diest led the Fighting Saints to six national championships and 14 Frontier Conference championships (including 12 straight titles from 2000-2011) in one of the most dominating runs in college football history. The Saints have posted a 198-48 record during the past 16 seasons. This includes a Frontier Conference mark of 138-28. The Saints have compiled a playoff record of 39-8 over the past 14 years.

