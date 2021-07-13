Cancel
Three Blue Devils drafted on day two of MLB Draft

WRAL News
WRAL News
 15 days ago
The Duke baseball team saw a trio of Blue Devils selected during the second through tenth rounds on day two of the 2021 MLB Draft, hosted at the Bellco Theatre in Denver. Junior Ethan Murray highlighted Duke's selections as he was taken with the 147th overall pick (fifth round) by the Milwaukee Brewers. Senior Joey Loperfido followed as the Houston Astros picked him No. 208 overall (seventh round). Graduate student Peter Matt closed out the selections on day two as he was taken in the 10th round with the 304th overall pick.

