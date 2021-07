PHILADELPHIA — Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner left Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning after testing positive for COVID-19. Turner, who entered batting .320 with 18 home runs and 49 RBIs, singled and scored in the first inning. The All-Star headed directly up the Nationals tunnel toward the clubhouse after scoring and was replaced by Gerardo Parra in the lineup to start the bottom of the first.