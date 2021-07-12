Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Best Meme Stocks To Buy This Week? 3 In Focus

By Joe Samuel
fwbusiness.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the big banks kick off earnings season this week, meme stocks could still be worth watching. After all, the supposedly ‘overhyped’ stock market trend continues to hold strong half a year after emerging. Even now, new and seasoned investors alike would be wondering “what are meme stocks?” This would be the case as meme stocks often see explosive gains, adding to their popularity among more adventurous investors. Without going too much into the details, meme stocks, as most would agree, are stocks fueled by social media hype. The most prominent source of said hype is a community page called r/WallStreetBets on Reddit. With that out of the way, could the meme stock movement be worth jumping on now?

www.fwbusiness.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamestop Corporation#Biotech#Tlry#Blackberry#Spce#Ocgn#Clov Rrb#Bbby#Gamestop Corporation#Gme#Medicare#Clover Health#Bed Bath Beyond Inc#Home Beauty Baby#Wellness#Bank Of America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Meme
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksStreet.Com

2 Reddit-Favorite Stocks That Are More Than A Meme

Meme stocks are generally characterized by (1) their popularity among retail investors and (2) business fundamentals that are often short of pristine. High short interest along with Reddit popularity, among other reasons, are usually the main forces driving meme mania. Today, Wall Street Memes talks about SoFI (SOFI) - Get...
StocksKokomo Perspective

Best Stocks To Buy Today? 4 Consumer Tech Stocks To Watch

Should Investors Have These Top Consumer Tech Stocks In Their Portfolios Now?. With the strength of the tech industry on full display this week, the biggest consumer tech stocks continue to shine. For one thing, this section of the stock market today would see an uptick in demand for their services. This could be because of persisting consumer spending trends and new tech upgrade cycles in general. When you consider all this is happening in the backdrop of resurging coronavirus cases, it makes sense. Consumers in certain parts of the globe remain homebound as new variants of concern continue to spread. This would see said consumers turning to some of the biggest names in tech for a variety of reasons now.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Down 5.6%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s share price fell 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $167.91 and last traded at $168.61. 20,261 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 23,302,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.54. Several...
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

5 Best Cryptocurrency To Buy For Recovery July 2021 Week 4

Looking for the best cryptocurrency to buy for recovery? In this review, we take a rundown at the top cryptocurrencies moving the market with the potential for massive gains. Let’s jump right in. 5 Best Cryptocurrency To Buy For Recovery July 2021 Week 4. 1. Binance Coin (BNB) Starting off...
StocksKokomo Perspective

Best Stocks To Buy Right Now? 3 Streaming Stocks For Your Watchlist

3 Hot Streaming Stocks Gaining Investors’ Interest Right Now. While investors may be eagerly eyeing the biggest names in tech this week, streaming stocks could be worth a watch. For starters, this section of the stock market today has and continues to make waves in consumer markets. Arguably, the transition from cable TV towards video streaming is an inevitable one. Most streaming platforms offer consumers more curated content at more affordable price points. Compare this to conventional TV packages that cost much more while offering a mess of channels and the better choice is apparent. Because of all this, it would not surprise me to see investors looking for the top streaming stocks in the market now.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Has $461,000 Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Buys 1,620,910 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 150.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620,910 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.14% of Upwork worth $120,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocks247wallst.com

6 Top Buy-Rated Stocks With Expected Dividend Hikes This Week

Shareholders receive a 2.87% dividend. Weingarten Realty Investors is expected to raise the dividend from $0.23 per share to $0.30. Baird’s $29 price target looks to be going higher, as the posted consensus target is $31. The shares opened Monday trading at $32.06. Wells Fargo. This large-cap bank is perhaps...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 19.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksKokomo Perspective

Best Penny Stocks To Buy On Bitcoin, Dogecoin Price Action? 5 To Watch

Some penny stocks are on fire to start the week. That’s partially thanks to an upbeat sentiment in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Dogecoin right now. This past weekend, rumors emerged expressing Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) would start accepting Bitcoin by the end of the year. Further rumors discussed that the company would...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
StocksInvestorPlace

Forget Meme Stocks! 7 Top Tech Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Growth

Reopening stocks have become choppy amidst a new surge in the Covid-19 delta variant, and it seems like tech stocks are back on the upswing. Along with waning worries about rising inflation, the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 could easily outpace other indices in the coming months as investors rotate toward growthy tech stocks.
StocksDallas News

Motley Fool: Beware of meme stocks

Recent news has paid a lot of attention to “meme stocks” — such as Grapevine-based GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings — that have skyrocketed because they were hyped on social media. Cryptocurrency Dogecoin, named for a shiba inu dog and begun as a joke, also joined the meme party, racking up gains of as much as 12,000% from early January through early May.
StocksInvestorPlace

5 Best Robinhood Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2021

It has been quite a year for Robinhood users. Due to the pandemic, usage of the popular trading app (which is privately owned right now but is preparing for an initial public offering targeted for July 29) skyrocketed among amateur investors. Most of them did not have a lot of experience. But they did have stimulus money, leading to Robinhood stocks generating a lot of headlines.
StocksForbes

Stocks This Week: Buy Moodys And Bed, Bath, And Beyond

The expected downside target was met in a single day on Monday. On the following day, the S&P was so strong that it generated a bullish thrust signal. I suspect that prices will rise again in the coming week. Here are a pair of short-term buy recommendations. Moodys. is likely...
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

What Are the Best Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now for the Long Term?

Small-cap companies are stocks with market capitalization between $300 million to $2 billion. While small-cap stocks tend to be more volatile compared to their large-cap peers, some of them can also be a multibagger. Some of the current large-cap companies were once small-cap companies. What are the best small-cap stocks to buy now and hold for the long term?
StocksForbes

Seagate Technology Stock A Buy After 8% Drop In A Week?

The stock price of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) reached its 52-week high of $106 in May this year before the recent sell-off, leading to an 8% drop in STX stock within a week, to levels of around $82 currently. While the broader markets have seen a recovery over the past two days, Seagate stock dropped further. Seagate reported full-year 2021 earnings, with revenue coming in only marginally higher at $10.68 billion. However, rising operating margins and a $160 million increase in other income, saw EPS rise from $3.83 to $5.43. Despite this, the stock has struggled amidst demand concerns that could affect memory prices by the end of 2021, which could, in turn, impact company revenues and margins.

Comments / 0

Community Policy