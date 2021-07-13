Food and Drink Are Back at 78th Street’s Third Friday

Sticks Tavern, the sports bar on Water Street in Henderson, launched brunch over the weekend filled with an Aperol spritz cart, bottomless beverages, and breakfast poutine. . Executive chef Trevor Garrett and culinary director Jordan Camacho brought chicken in a biscuit with rotisserie chicken and cheddar baked in a large biscuit topped with a sunny side up egg and schmaltz gravy; a pork belly sandwich with pork belly, eggs, and cheese sauce on a locally baked bun served with home fries; and that breakfast poutine made with Nueske’s bacon, French fries, mozzarella, and rotisserie chicken gravy topped with a fried egg to the menu. Other options include French toast stuffed with cream cheese and seasonal preserves, a Cluckin’ Benedict with cured chicken breast and poached egg covered in schmaltz gravy on a bagel, calle de aqua chilaquiles, Frog in a Pond with a fried egg on a slice of cheddar jalapeño bread and bacon fat hash browns, and more.
