Food and Drink Are Back at 78th Street’s Third Friday

The Black-Eyed Susans are in bloom. They have taken over a wedge-shaped flower bed in our front yard. Their bobbing, cheerful heads are covered with busy pollinators, with some dragonflies hovering nearby, in an advisory capacity. Just a few of the plants have fallen victim to passing bunnies, but we think it would be churlish to complain much. Last year I waged a war with the hungry rabbits, trying to repel them by spraying a noxious homemade liquid, which combined Tabasco sauce, garlic powder and watered-down dishwashing liquid. It was not a pleasant way to spend the summer, and the bunnies won in the end. This year we share nature’s bounty. And the atmosphere is much less fraught.Karma being what it is, we seem to have even more Black-Eyed Susans than we did last year.