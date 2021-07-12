Cancel
Obituaries

A memorial service will be held for Kimberly Sophronia Morales July 14

 16 days ago

A memorial service for Kimberly Sophronia Morales, 51, will be held July 14 at 11 a.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel. Kimberly passed away July 9 at her residence. Born June 4, 1970 in Baltimore, Md., she was a daughter of Helen Hoff Dempsey and the late Robert Fulton Hayward.

Driggs, IDTeton Valley News

Memorial Service for Martin B. Baler

The family of Martin B "Slicker" Baler would like to announce a memorial service to be held in Driggs, Idaho at the Teton County Fairgrounds Fair Building on Wednesday, July 21st at 6:00 pm. Dutch oven dinner provided by the family will follow.
Minneapolis, MNfox9.com

Leneal Frazier's memorial service held Monday

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Leneal Frazier, the uninvolved driver who was struck and killed by a Minneapolis police squad car during a chase earlier this month, was laid to rest Monday. A memorial service for Frazier was held at Shiloh Temple in Minneapolis. Members of Frazier’s family were in attendance...
Obituariesladailypost.com

Memorial Service For Melanie Fugate Sunday Aug. 8

Please join family and friends for a memorial service to celebrate and remember the life of Melanie Fugate. The memorial service is 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8. For information about the location of the service, contact Lauren Fugate at 505.709.8611. “Please bring your fondest memories of Melanie to share as...
Los Alamos, NMladailypost.com

Memorial Service For Thurman Talley Thursday July 22

Thurman Talley Memorial: The family of Thurman Talley, who passed away in November 2020 (at the height of COVID), has announced a memorial service to remember and celebrate his life. The memorial is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday, July 22 at the United Church, at 2525 Canyon Road in Los...
Vero Beach, FLveronews.com

In Memory: July 16

STRAUSS, Harriette Jane (née Hubbard), 86 of Vero Beach, Florida died Wednesday, July 14, 2021 peacefully in her sleep. Born in Floral Park, New York, Harriette lived in Huntington, New York and in Lake Mohawk, Sparta, New Jersey before moving to Vero Beach, Florida where she lived for 34 years.
North Truro, MAWicked Local

Memorial service for Diane Alexis Brown Rose

A memorial celebration of the life of Diane Alexis Brown Rose will be held on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at the Truro Community Center/ Council on Aging, 7 Standish Way in North Truro. The service begins at 1 p.m. and will be ASL interpreted. Light refreshments will follow.
Saint Johnsbury, VTCaledonian Record-News

Brent Beck Memorial Service

Memorial services for Brent W. Beck will be held on July 27, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the United Community Church (formerly North Church) in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. All are welcome.
Auburn, ALwvtm13.com

Memorial service held for Tallapoosa Girls Ranch

AUBURN, Ala. — Hundreds gathered to say their final goodbyes Thursday afternoon in Auburn for the eight lives lost from the Tallapoosa Girls Ranch. During the vigil, we learned the names of all eight victims from the ranch. Bella, Ben, Dana, Haley, Josiah, Makenzie, Nicholas, and Tia. (Watch video above)
FraminghamSOURCE

Memorial Service July 31 For Donna Ruth Devine Hutchinson, 69

FRAMINGHAM – Donna Ruth Devine Hutchinson, 69, peacefully slipped away at home surrounded by her family on August 10, 2020. Donna lives in the hearts of her husband of 42 years, Orin Hutchinson, and her son, Casey Hutchinson, along with his partner, Danielle Gellis, both of San Francisco. Donna was the daughter of the late Harry and Doris (Zimmerman) Devine of Framingham, MA, and is survived by her four sisters: Linda Devine and her husband James Stone of Framingham; Nancy Devine and her partner Scott Gibbons of Ashland, MA; Karen Akins and her husband Fred of Port Townsend, WA; and Patti Devine of Beacon, NY. In addition, Donna is survived by her nieces, Anna (Akins) Lizarraga and her husband Mike Lizarraga, Elena Akins, and Alexandra Akins; also her brother-in-law, Arlen Hutchinson and his wife Deborah Rose of Modesto, CA.
Celebritiesblackchronicle.com

Suzzanne Douglas To Be Honored By Sorority With Special Memorial Service

Suzzanne Douglas, who passed away on July 5, will receive a special homegoing from her sorority, Delta Sigma Theta. The actress was 64. According to TMZ, Beverly Smith, the National President and CEO of Delta Sigma Theta, confirmed that the 108-year-old organization would honor the television star with the Omega Omega service. The honorary service is the official final rite of passage and farewell for the sorority’s sisters.
Hershey, PAthesunontheweb.com

Memorial Service for Ron L. Geist

A memorial service for Ron L. Geist will be held Monday, August 2, 2021, 11 a.m. at Derry Presbyterian Church, 248 East Derry Rd., Hershey, PA 17033. The Geist Family would like to invite all friends and family to join us as we honor and celebrate Ron’s life. Ron died March 6, 2020. The service was postponed due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.
Obituariesmissourivalleytimes.com

Francis Harper, Jr. Memorial Service

On Sunday, July 25, 2021, at 2:30 pm, the family of Francis Harper Jr. will be having a memorial service at the Followers of Christ Reunion Grounds, 1106 Larpenteur Memorial Road, near Little Sioux. July 25 is the first day of the Followers of Christ Reunion. The service will follow...
Weston, WIwsau.com

Steffenhagen Memorial Service Held Saturday in Weston

WESTON, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — The D.C. Everest school community came together on Saturday to honor the life of longtime football and track coach and teacher Wayne Steffenhagen, who died in February at the age of 79. Friends and family told stories and shared memories of their time with the Coach,...
Religionecntx.org

Memorial service for Bishop Sam Hulsey August 6

The memorial service for the Rt. Rev. Sam B. Hulsey is scheduled for 10 am, Friday August 6, 2021 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 3401 Bellaire Drive South, Fort Worth 76109. Hulsey died on August 6, 2020, on the Feast of the Transfiguration, his favorite feast day. He died at Selby Hill, his beloved family homestead in Parker County. He was 88 years old.
Texas Statefox44news.com

Memorial service to honor Texas DPS K-9

The Texas Department of Public Safety is honoring the life and service of one of their K-9s on Thursday. Bleck died this year, and Texas DPS will host a memorial service at the MCC Emergency Services Education Center. The event starts at 10:00 a.m.

