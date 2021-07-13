Cancel
Three Tar Heels drafted on day two of the MLB Draft

WRAL News
 15 days ago
Austin Love, Caleb Roberts, and Justice Thompson were each selected on day two of the 2021 MLB Draft. Austin Love was the Tar Heel first off of the board after the St. Louis Cardinals selected him with the 90th overall pick in the third round. Caleb Roberts was selected with the 138th overall pick in the fifth round by the Arizona Diamondbacks before the Cincinnati Reds selected Justice Thompson with the 180th overall pick in the sixth round.

