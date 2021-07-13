Three Tar Heels drafted on day two of the MLB Draft

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Two more Cavaliers heard their names called on Day Three of the MLB Draft, including St. Anne's-Belfield alum Nic Kent. Kent was selected in Round 11 with pick No. 320 by the Colorado Rockies, the first Wahoo drafted by the Rockies since Tommy Doyle in 2017. UVA right-handed pitcher Zach Messinger went a couple rounds later in Round 13 at pick No. 393 by the New York Yankees. Both Kent and Messinger still have eligibility remaining in college and have until August 1 to do decide whether to sign or not.