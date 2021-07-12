Consumer Reports: Investigation claims product safety warning system 'is broken'
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -When it comes to removing dangerous products from the marketplace, most of us assume that government regulators are able to move quickly to protect us. But that’s not always true. A new Consumer Reports investigation has found a broken system within the Consumer Product Safety Commission, leaving unsuspecting consumers vulnerable to injuries or even death from dangerous products.www.ky3.com
Comments / 0