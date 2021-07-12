Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Smoke from River Fire prompts health caution about air quality in the Valley

By The Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield Californian
 16 days ago

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District issued a health caution to Valley residents due to the smoke impacts from the River Fire. The district is warning residents to stay indoors and reduce their exposure to particulate matter emissions from the wildfire, which can cause serious health conditions. Smoke from the River Fire in Mariposa County is causing impacts in the Valley portion of Kern, as well as the counties of Tulare, Kings, Fresno, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced and Madera, according to a news release from the district.

www.bakersfield.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Quality#River Fire#Stroke#Kern#Covid#Cal Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
Related
Hamilton, MTPosted by
1240 KLYQ

Smoke Chokes Valley From Storm Creek Fire

As you drive north on US 93 through the valley, you notice a little less smoke, especially as you reach Lolo and Missoula. The reason is most of the smoke in the mid-valley is coming from the 9,500-acre Storm Creek Fire just over the border in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness in Idaho. That fire is approaching the Bitterroot National Forest.
Sacramento, CAFox40

Smoke from Dixie Fire drifts into Sacramento Valley

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Wednesday’s air quality index in the Greater Sacramento region hit unhealthy to very unhealthy levels in some areas, causing people to stay indoors or mask up for a different reason. What would otherwise be a sunny day near the Tower Bridge in downtown Sacramento was a...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Canadian Wildfire Smoke Prompts Air Quality Alert For Most Of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for nearly all of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities. The alert goes into effect Wednesday at 10 p.m. and is expected to expire Friday at 3 p.m. Only a few counties bordering the North Shore of Lake Superior are not included in the alert. The MPCA said the alert was triggered by incoming smoke from Canadian wildfires, which will make its way to Minnesota via northerly winds. (credit: MPCA) “Heavy smoke is expected to arrive around 10 p.m. Wednesday near the Canadian border and mid-morning on Thursday in central and...
Environmentsvinews.com

Air quality alert issued with smoke filled summer skies over Star Valley

◆ Smoke from fires in California and Oregon fill SV summer skies. It’s not uncommon for smoke and haze to move into Star Valley and surrounding areas during fire season. However, because of extreme drought conditions in 2021, the smoke came much earlier this year thanks to a number of fires burning in the west.
Hartford, CTPosted by
Record-Journal

Air quality alert issued due to smoke from Western wildfires

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection issued an air quality warning Tuesday citing continued effects from the western U.S. wildfires. Those with heart or lung disease, the elderly, children and teens were advised not to spend long periods of time outdoors. Gary Lessor, a meteorologist at the Western Connecticut State University Weather Center, also said people in the risk groups should wear a mask outside to limit the particulate matter they breathe in. People who are not in the risk groups should limit strenuous activities outside, he noted.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Under Code Orange Air Quality Alert Today

AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY JULY 27 2021… The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments in association with the Maryland Department of the Environment, Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, and District Department of Environment have issued a Code ORANGE Air Quality Alert Tuesday for the DC metro area. A Code Orange Air Quality […] The post SoMD Under Code Orange Air Quality Alert Today appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Montgomery County, MDmymcmedia.org

Air Quality Alert – Code Orange

Environmental agencies in Maryland have issued a Code Orange air quality alert for Montgomery County, 11 other counties and the city of Baltimore. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases and the elderly.
South Lake Tahoe, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Air quality in Tahoe area 'hazardous' due to smoke from nearby fires

Air quality in some parts of the northern Lake Tahoe area deteriorated to “hazardous” levels Sunday as smoke from nearby fires blanketed the region. Smoke from the Dixie Fire — which is burning northwest of Lake Tahoe — rolled in Friday evening, making the air quality “very unhealthy” to “hazardous” near Truckee and Kings Beach this weekend, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Smallcomb.
Grant County, WAkpq.com

Wildfire Smoke Prompts Grant County Air Advisory

The Grant County Health District issued an air advisory Thursday in response to several wildfires in Central Washington causing the air quality to deteriorate. “The smoke is kind of in the area and lingering,” said Misty Aguilar, Public Information Officer. “We want folks to pay to what’s going on in their surroundings and plan accordingly.”
Environmentwdrb.com

Smoke Prompts Air Quality Alert Wednesday and Thursday

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Wednesday and Thursday, July 21 and 22 in Kentuckiana. "Fine particle pollution" (aka smoke particles) will be high enough down here at the ground to be unhealthy for sensitive groups. KAIRE (Kentuckiana Air Education) advises anyone with heart or lung disease to avoid exposure, meaning stay indoors today.
Wisconsin StateKenosha News.com

Wisconsin under air-quality advisory due to smoke from Canadian wildfires

The entirety of Wisconsin is under an air-quality advisory because of smoke drifting down from wildfires in Canada. The advisory, which the National Weather Service issued Tuesday afternoon, is in effect until 12 a.m. Wednesday. The particle pollution may result in the air quality being unhealthy for sensitive groups until the advisory expires.
Blaine County, IDblaine.id.us

Fire Information and Air Quality

Visit this site for information on air quality and smoke in Idaho and surrounding areas. View the site here. Curious if there is a fire in your area? Want to track where fires are burning throughout Idaho? We have the site for you! Visit Idaho Fire Info for information on active and recently active fires throughout the state. Visit the site here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy