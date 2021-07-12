Smoke from River Fire prompts health caution about air quality in the Valley
The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District issued a health caution to Valley residents due to the smoke impacts from the River Fire. The district is warning residents to stay indoors and reduce their exposure to particulate matter emissions from the wildfire, which can cause serious health conditions. Smoke from the River Fire in Mariposa County is causing impacts in the Valley portion of Kern, as well as the counties of Tulare, Kings, Fresno, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced and Madera, according to a news release from the district.www.bakersfield.com
