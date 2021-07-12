Smoke from River Fire prompts health caution about air quality in the Valley

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for nearly all of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities. The alert goes into effect Wednesday at 10 p.m. and is expected to expire Friday at 3 p.m. Only a few counties bordering the North Shore of Lake Superior are not included in the alert. The MPCA said the alert was triggered by incoming smoke from Canadian wildfires, which will make its way to Minnesota via northerly winds. (credit: MPCA) “Heavy smoke is expected to arrive around 10 p.m. Wednesday near the Canadian border and mid-morning on Thursday in central and...