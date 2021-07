The collective sigh heard ’round KC: the mandate returns. If you’ve paid attention to the news over the past few days, it seemed inevitable that some form of a mask mandate would return to Kansas City: A) Missourians are just really bad at science; B) the CDC already issued an about-face regarding masking early in the week; and C) the Delta variant seems to be as big a deal as its being made out to be, as groups of vaccinated people are reporting that they have contracted the virus, some after just spending an evening at the bar.