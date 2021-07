Rafael Devers doesn’t want to leave the Red Sox anytime soon. It’s All-Star Week and the Red Sox made sure to have their presence felt in Denver. With five players participating in the Midsummer Classic they have more representatives than any other team. One of the biggest names that Boston sent to Coors Field is Rafael Devers and he has the most to earn from a good showing. While he isn’t due for free agency anytime soon, he’s in the arbitration process and his future could be determined with one contract offer.