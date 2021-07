Fact: The celebrity set could do practically anything beauty or fashion related and the masses would immediately jump on board (you know, like Regina George’s cutout tank top moment in Mean Girls). Most trends start with the rich and famous — plain and simple. Case in point, just look at the current curtain bangs craze that’s ruling Hollywood. The ‘70s hairstyle — which was once championed by actor Farrah Fawcett back in the day — has trickled down to the public over the past year or so. And as it turns out, each star that has given the throwback bangs their stamp of approval has opted for a unique approach to the style.