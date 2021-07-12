Dixie, Jumbo fires two of more than two dozen burning across the Northern Rockies

With 232 structures under threat from the Dixie Fire, 422 firefighting personnel under command of a national Type 1 incident management team were on the job July 12. It's one small part of a massive firefighting effort across the Northern Rockies Area, which remained at Planning Level 5: the highest level indicating significant fire activity and shortage of resources. There were 15 new fires reported and 25 uncontained large fires in the Northern Rockies yesterday. As of July 12, there were nine Incident Management Teams committed within the Northern Rockies Area.