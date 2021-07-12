Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

South Carolina Shifts Insurance Fraud Investigations to Insurance Department

Insurance Journal
 17 days ago

South Carolina is transferring its insurance fraud investigations from the attorney general to the insurance regulator. Ray Farmer, director of the South Carolina Department of Insurance (SCDOI), said he has entered into an agreement with Attorney General Alan Wilson and Chief Mark Keel of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to transfer insurance fraud enforcement to the SCDOI.

www.insurancejournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Farmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Fraud#Fraud Report#The General Assembly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Former U.S. Cardinal McCarrick charged with molesting teen in 1974

July 29 (Reuters) - Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick has been charged with molesting a 16-year-old boy during a 1974 wedding reception, becoming the highest-ranking U.S. Catholic official to be criminally prosecuted for sexually abusing a minor. Documents filed in state court in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Wednesday show McCarrick,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy