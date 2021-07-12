South Carolina Shifts Insurance Fraud Investigations to Insurance Department
South Carolina is transferring its insurance fraud investigations from the attorney general to the insurance regulator. Ray Farmer, director of the South Carolina Department of Insurance (SCDOI), said he has entered into an agreement with Attorney General Alan Wilson and Chief Mark Keel of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to transfer insurance fraud enforcement to the SCDOI.www.insurancejournal.com
