CSUB announces incoming freshmen, transfer students can receive an iPad
Cal State Bakersfield announced Monday that all incoming freshmen and transfer students for the 2021 fall term will be eligible to receive an iPad from the university. The iPads are being given out as part of a new initiative called CSUCCESS aimed at improving access and equity for students. CSUCCESS stands for California State University Connectivity Contributing to Equity and Student Success. CSUB is one of eight campuses in the CSU system participating.www.bakersfield.com
