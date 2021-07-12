Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bakersfield, CA

CSUB announces incoming freshmen, transfer students can receive an iPad

By EMMA GALLEGOS egallegos@bakersfield.com
Bakersfield Californian
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCal State Bakersfield announced Monday that all incoming freshmen and transfer students for the 2021 fall term will be eligible to receive an iPad from the university. The iPads are being given out as part of a new initiative called CSUCCESS aimed at improving access and equity for students. CSUCCESS stands for California State University Connectivity Contributing to Equity and Student Success. CSUB is one of eight campuses in the CSU system participating.

www.bakersfield.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northridge, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
City
Fresno, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Education
City
San Marcos, CA
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csub#Ipads#Csub#Cal State#Csuccess#Pell Grants#Maritime Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Education
News Break
iPad
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs order banning COVID vaccine, mask mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday signed an executive order prohibiting mask mandates or COVID-19 vaccine requirements from government agencies and municipalities statewide. Abbott issued the order Thursday, two days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended indoor mask mandates, regardless of vaccination status, in places with at least 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy