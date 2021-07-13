Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The 10 Best Yelena Belova Lines, Because Florence Pugh Was The Best Part Of Black Widow

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SPOILERS are ahead for Black Widow, which is now playing in theaters and streaming on Disney+ Premier Access. With the long-awaited release of Black Widow, I’ve been excited to see Scarlett Johansson finally take on a leading role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She most certainly does this, but since I left the theater, I can’t stop thinking about Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova. (Sorry, ScarJo!) Natasha’s little sis absolutely stole the show with her introduction as her fellow trained assassin, and that’s all proven through her delivering the best lines in the movie.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
29K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
William Hurt
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Julia Louis Dreyfus
Person
David Florence
Person
David Harbour
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Widow#Best Yelena Belova Lines#Disney Premier Access#Russian#Avengers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesDecider

The 10 Best Black Widow Fight Scenes in the MCU

If there were any doubts about Black Widow being the toughest hero in the entire MCU, Black Widow (the movie) erased them. The latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a blistering action film that’s more relentless than any other movie in the franchise. When these heroes and villains get hit, you really feel their pain. But that’s exactly the kind of movie that Natasha Romanoff deserves, because no other Marvel hero is as relentless as her.
MoviesThe Ringer

Florence Pugh Sets the Bar

As my dad and I drove out of the parking lot after seeing Black Widow, our first movie in theaters since 2020, he asked where he’d seen Florence Pugh before. After a mild heart attack during which I reviewed every embarrassing tweet I’d ever sent about her, and then a moment of reassurance when I remembered that my dad is not on Twitter, I told him she was the sassy, rebellious younger sister in Little Women, a movie I’d forced on him in early quarantine. “So, the same character?” he asked.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

New MCU Theory Says Yelena Belova May Return As A Villain

Florence Pugh may have only made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut a few days ago when Black Widow hit theaters and Disney Plus Premier Access, but fans are already desperate to see more of the actress’ Yelena Belova after she came dangerously close to walking away with the entire movie at the expense of title heroine Scarlett Johansson.
MoviesEW.com

Florence Pugh is sorry for talking during Black Widow screening, but her mom really needed explanations

While watching a screening of Black Widow with her family, Florence Pugh became that audience member — but only to help her mom understand the movie better. Pugh, who visited Late Night With Seth Meyers to promote Marvel's newest superhero film, told the host that while being cast in a Marvel movie is obviously cool, it's a little tough to understand if you're not as invested in the sprawling, cinematic universe that has spawned over a decade of superheroes and 23 inter-connected films. So she did the heavy lifting of making sure her mom had some background details.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Black Widow: What happened to Yelena after Thanos’ snap

Black Widow left many questions. One of them is what happened to Yelena after Thanos’ snap, and Kevin Feige explains it. Black Widow recently arrived at the movies and on the Disney + screen. After waiting so long for this movie, due to it undergoing many changes to its release date due to the coronavirus, fans were finally able to enjoy Natasha Romanoff’s solo story. There they met Yelena, a character played by Florence Pugh.
MoviesGamespot

Black Widow Writer Didn't Know Who Yelena's Target Would Be In The Post Credits Scene

If you watch comic book movies at all, chances are you've seen dozens of interviews with stars of the dozens of Marvel Studios films and noticed how tight-lipped they are (except Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo). Even the people writing the films are often kept in the dark about certain this, revealed Black Widow writer Eric Pearson in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Spoilers follow for Black Widow's post-credits sequence.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

5 Major Changes Black Widow Made To Marvel's Original Source Material

Most Marvel heroes in the MCU have had their stories introduced from the beginning. However, when it comes to Scarlett Johansson, we had to wait until the character’s last appearance to find out how she became the famed Black Widow. Natasha Romanov, of course, has deep roots in the comic book universe, and now that the spotlight is on her for Black Widow, it’s time to look at how the big-screen version compares to her comic origins.
CinemaBlend

Why Black Widow Left One Major Scene Missing, According To The Director

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The following contains spoilers for Black Widow. Black Widow took place almost entirely in the "past" of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It existed to fill in the background...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Black Widow's Taskmaster Is Better Than The Comics Version

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Warning! The following contains SPOILERS for the Marvel movie Black Widow. Read at your own risk!. Black Widow's impressive opening weekend at the box office showed Marvel fans...

Comments / 0

Community Policy