The 10 Best Yelena Belova Lines, Because Florence Pugh Was The Best Part Of Black Widow

As my dad and I drove out of the parking lot after seeing Black Widow, our first movie in theaters since 2020, he asked where he’d seen Florence Pugh before. After a mild heart attack during which I reviewed every embarrassing tweet I’d ever sent about her, and then a moment of reassurance when I remembered that my dad is not on Twitter, I told him she was the sassy, rebellious younger sister in Little Women, a movie I’d forced on him in early quarantine. “So, the same character?” he asked.