NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been a week now since severe weather rolled through parts of Niles. The storm left downed trees, branches and other debris. Stanton Street, on the south side, is one of several where tree limbs and branches still sit on the side of the road. Neighbors say they’re still waiting for help from the city to clean it up. Now, they are upset with the mayor, who they claim is going back on a promise to help them.