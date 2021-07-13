Severe Weather Statement issued for Delaware by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 19:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Delaware THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN DELAWARE AND NORTHWESTERN WAYNE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0