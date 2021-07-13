Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delaware County, NY

Severe Weather Statement issued for Delaware by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 19:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Delaware THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN DELAWARE AND NORTHWESTERN WAYNE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
County
Delaware County, NY
City
Wayne, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tornado Warning#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
HealthPosted by
CNN

Simone Biles withdraws from all-around final at Tokyo 2020 to focus on mental health

(CNN) — Simone Biles has withdrawn from the individual all-around competition to focus on her mental health, USA Gymnastics announced on Wednesday. Her withdrawal comes after the 24-year-old -- one of the greatest gymnasts of all time -- stepped away from a dramatic team competition on Tuesday, citing mental heath concerns as she attempts to protect "her body and mind."
Atlanta, GAABC News

Atlanta spa gunman Robert Long pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder

The 22-year-old man who killed eight people during a shooting rampage in March targeting Atlanta-area spas pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the murders and accepted a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Robert Aaron Long entered his plea in Cherokee County Superior Court after answering...

Comments / 0

Community Policy