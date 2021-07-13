Cancel
New Castle County, DE

Severe Weather Statement issued for New Castle by NWS

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: New Castle THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN NEW CASTLE AND NORTHWESTERN SALEM COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for northern Delaware...and southern New Jersey. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Mount Holly NJ.

