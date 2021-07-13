‘Hit bombs’: Watch Red Sox draft pick Marcelo Mayer meet Xander Bogaerts at All-Star game

Mayer, considered by many the draft's top talent, slid to the Red Sox at No. 4 on Sunday.

Marcelo Mayer, shown at the All-Star Game in Denver on July 12, 2021, was selected by the Red Sox in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft. Pete Abraham / Boston Globe

The future of the Red Sox met the team’s present on Monday at the All-Star Game in Denver. The Red Sox social media account captured star shortstop Xander Bogaerts greeting the team’s top overall draft pick Marcelo Mayer.

Mayer, considered by many scouts to be the best prospect in this year’s class, hugged Bogaerts and chatted with him briefly. Much of their conversation was inaudible in the video, but Mayer could be heard calling it an “honor” to join the organization. Bogaerts offered a fist for Mayer to pound.

“Hit bombs,” Bogaerts said.

The Red Sox organization didn’t think it would have a chance to draft Mayer, but the team’s Southern California scout J.J. Altobelli “glowed” about Mayer constantly to amateur scouting director Paul Toboni.

“[Altobelli] just talked about him as, ‘This is one of the best prospects I’ve ever seen,'” Toboni said, per the Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

Mayer will likely start his career in Florida.

“The ultimate goal is to improve everything,” he told reporters on Monday. “And just to be the best version of myself offensively and defensively. The thing I’m best at [defensively] is my hands. I have really good hands and footwork as well. Being a taller guy, you do have to put in a little more work.”

The organization is thrilled with its unexpected first-round result.

“We had a subset of players I think we really liked, but I think this outcome is one everybody is really, really excited about,” Toboni told reporters.