Sussex County, NJ

Flood Advisory issued for Sussex by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Sussex FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WESTERN AND NORTHERN SUSSEX COUNTY At 810 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen with another inch possible. Some locations that may experience flooding include Montague, Sussex, Branchville, Hainesville, Pellettown, Crandon Lakes, Five Points, High Point, and Flatbrookville.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

