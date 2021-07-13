Cancel
Catron County, NM

Special Weather Statement issued for Southwest Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 17:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor your preferred media outlets and NOAA Weather Radio for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Southwest Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CATRON COUNTY UNTIL 645 PM MDT At 611 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles east of San Francisco Plaza, or 13 miles southeast of Reserve, moving south southeast at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Catron County.

alerts.weather.gov

Reserve, NM
Catron County, NM
