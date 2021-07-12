Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ithaca, NY

Happiness is a Warm Gun

By Charley Githler
ithaca.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith gunplay now commonplace on the streets of Ithaca and new police officers harder to recruit than deputies in Hadleyville at high noon, there are ominous rumblings out there about trammeling our Second Amendment rights. The following is provided in hopes of providing the most accurate and up-to-date info to...

www.ithaca.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Ithaca, NY
Government
Tompkins County, NY
Government
City
Ithaca, NY
County
Tompkins County, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Hiram Maxim
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Guns#Gun Rights#Second Amendment#The Supreme Court#Nra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Constitution
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Sohail Pardis was beheaded because the US didn’t reward him for his service

CNN — Sohail Pardis was on his way to pick up his sister in Afghanistan’s Khost province for the upcoming Eid celebrations marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. What was supposed to be a joyous occasion turned into a horrific nightmare as he reached a Taliban-controlled checkpoint along his route to Kabul. As CNN reported Friday, villagers witnessed Taliban militants drag Pardis out of the vehicle and behead him.
Congress & CourtsSlate

Mo Brooks Accidentally Gave Up His Immunity From Eric Swalwell’s Insurrection Lawsuit

On Tuesday, the Department of Justice announced that it would not shield Rep. Mo Brooks from Rep. Eric Swalwell’s lawsuit against the fomenters of the Jan. 6 insurrection. The DOJ’s decision may seem surprising: After all, Attorney General Merrick Garland has continued to protect Donald Trump from E. Jean Carroll’s defamation lawsuit, signaling a broad view of elected officials’ immunity from civil suits. In Swalwell’s case, however, the Justice Department seized upon comments demonstrating that, at the Jan. 6 rally, Brooks was acting not as an elected official, but as a politician seeking to influence future elections. Ironically, it was Brooks himself who made these statements, under oath, in an effort to evade this very lawsuit. The congressman’s legal defense has turned into a legal liability.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Mitch McConnell is doing something he deserves a lot of credit for

CNN — Less than half of all Kentucky residents are vaccinated against the coronavirus. And Mitch McConnell is trying to do something about it. The Senate minority leader is set to start running 60-second ads on 100 radio stations in the state to educate people on the vaccine and urge them to get the shot(s). (McConnell is paying for the ads out of his campaign account, where, as of the end of 2020, he had almost $7 million in the bank.)
Presidential ElectionCNN

'Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? ' No, it is just conspiracy of Trump supporters

CNN — Did you know that Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? Maybe, specifically, on August 13? While that’s totally ridiculous – Biden isn’t resigning and, in fact, all signs point to him running for a second term in 2024 – talk of Biden resigning has taken off among some of former President Donald Trump’s most prominent supporters of late.
Politicsmilwaukeeindependent.com

Avoiding mob rule: Why the Second Amendment does not protect vigilantes who masquerade as militia

When a federal judge in California struck down the state’s 32-year-old ban on assault weapons in early June 2021, he added a volatile new issue to the gun-rights debate. The ruling, by U.S. District Court Judge Roger Benitez, does not take effect immediately, because California has 30 days to appeal the rejection of its assault weapons ban. Most coverage has focused on Benitez’s provocative analogy between an AR-15 and a Swiss army knife. But the case raises troubling questions about the meaning and proper role of “militias” under the Second Amendment.
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Trump's rough day hints at limits of his power over GOP

WASHINGTON — For someone his political party still can’t quit, Donald Trump sure had a rough day on Tuesday. The House’s Jan. 6 committee heard testimony from the Capitol police who fought with rioters on that day, with excommunicated Republican Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Il., taking starring roles on the committee.
U.S. PoliticsCity Journal

The Effects of Legalizing Pot

Since 2012, 18 states and the nation’s capital have legalized recreational marijuana, even as it remains illegal under federal law. A new working paper released through the National Bureau of Economic Research has made a few of the consequences of this policy shift clearer. The upshot is that marijuana legalization...
Public SafetyPosted by
1240 WJIM

Report Claims Whitmer Kidnap Plot May Have Been A Setup

The original announcement from the Federal Bureau of Investigation was startling. A half dozen Michigan men were arrested and being held on federal charges. They were being accused of planning to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Other men were also arrested and charged with related crimes by Michigan State Police.
Societymilwaukeeindependent.com

A well regulated White Militia: America’s obsession with guns remains rooted in the subjugation of Blacks

A series of slave revolts terrified White residents and helped fuel the rationale for gun ownership. Bodies are piling up all over the second amendment as two of America’s pandemics converge. The “plague of gun violence” and the inability to mount an effective response, even in the wake of multiple mass shootings, is, unfortunately, rooted in the other pandemic gripping the United States: anti-Blackness and the sense that African Americans are a dangerous threat that can only be neutralized or stopped by a well-armed White citizenry.
Arizona StateNBC News

GOP liaison to Arizona reverses course after vowing to resign

The Republican serving as liaison between the Arizona state Senate and the private company conducting a partisan ballot review said Wednesday that he intended to resign, then walked it back. Ken Bennett, a former Arizona secretary of state, said he'd decided to resign when it became clear he would not...
Lansing, MIPosted by
CBS Detroit

Governor Whitmer Resumes Wearing Mask At Indoor Events

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday, July 27, resumed wearing a mask at indoor events, citing revised guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a recommendation from Michigan’s chief doctor. The Democratic governor, who is vaccinated, said she does not anticipate reinstating a face-covering...

Comments / 0

Community Policy