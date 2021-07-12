DreamBox Learning® Appoints Key Executives in Record Growth Year

Over the course of my career, I have been lucky enough to build toward 10,000 hours of experience across a number of industries and disciplines including media, technology, geopolitics, and finance. (My first job was as an institutional investment banker at Citigroup.) What has enabled me to almost seamlessly move between these rather differentiated disciplines and industries has been being able to build on best practices across these seemingly unrelated industries. My experiences in the creative fields have consistently powered my technology-driven dreams and visions.