Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

DreamBox Learning® Appoints Key Executives in Record Growth Year

By eSchool News Staff
eSchool Online
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELLEVUE, Wash. —DreamBox Learning®, the company on a mission to radically change the way the world learns, today announced the appointment of five new executives across key functions of the business. Lakshmi Nidamarthi joins the company as Chief Product Officer, Ronit Peled as Chief People Officer, Dr. Jason Sinquefield as Senior Vice President of Sales and Partnerships, Michael Savitz as Senior Vice President of Operations, and Tracy Kleine as Vice President of Marketing. These leaders join a high performing executive team at DreamBox during a year of unprecedented growth – a year which validated the long-term DreamBox vision and strategy and further established the company as best-of-breed in the industry.

www.eschoolnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personalized Learning#Dreambox Learning#Sales And Partnerships#Operations#Amazon#Lego Education#Blackbaud Inc#Education Services#Saas#Edtech Marketing#Math Solutions#Schoolhouse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
Puerto Rico
Related
MarketsHouston Chronicle

My Digital Money Welcomes Tech Industry Veteran Guy Gotslak as President

Seasoned Software Executive to Lead Operations and Enhance the CryptoIRA Customer Experience. My Digital Money (MDM), a self-trading cryptoIRA investment platform, today announced the appointment of co-founder Guy Gotslak as its new President. In this role, Gotslak will leverage his enterprise leadership experience to expand MDM’s robust cryptocurrency platform and ensure the highest quality customer experience for account holders.
BusinessBirmingham Star

VDO.AI appoints former FreeWheel Executive Sean Black

VDO.AI - the global advertising technology company, has recently appointed Sean Black as the Head of North America. He takes clients/brand strategies and objectives beyond paper and delivers first of its kind creative thinking - married with holistic, insight-driven approaches. Sean will be in charge of improving the revenue growth...
Charitiesaithority.com

Data Axle Hires Nonprofit Digital Veteran Amy Braiterman

Data Axle announced that it has hired career fundraising strategist Amy Braiterman as Vice President of Strategy. With a background spanning fundraising strategy and planning, agency services, and on-the-ground fundraising, all through an omnichannel lens, Braiterman will service nonprofit clients with innovative marketing tactics that enable these organizations to drive awareness, acquire new donors and increase fundraising from existing donors.
EconomyPosted by
The Press

Blue Shield of California Executive Appointments Bolster Strategic Growth Plans; Deepen Nonprofit Health Plan's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commitments

OAKLAND, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Shield of California, a leader in diversity, equity and inclusion, today announced two women will join the nonprofit health plan's top executive ranks to help drive operational excellence and accelerate an ambitious transformation plan. Both roles will report to President and CEO Paul Markovich, further strengthening the role women play in the company's leadership.
Businessmobihealthnews.com

UnitedHealth Group CMO jumps ship for Commure role; Amwell board member transitions to leadership role and more digital health hires

Healthcare software company Commure appointed Dr. Saurabha Bhatnagar as its new chief health officer, the company shared last week in a blog post. Bhatnagar was most recently the chief medical officer and head of digital and technology of UnitedHealth Group. He also brings experience as a physician at Massachusetts General Hospital and a faculty member at Harvard Medical School.
BusinessFast Company

What executives can learn from creatives and influencers

Over the course of my career, I have been lucky enough to build toward 10,000 hours of experience across a number of industries and disciplines including media, technology, geopolitics, and finance. (My first job was as an institutional investment banker at Citigroup.) What has enabled me to almost seamlessly move between these rather differentiated disciplines and industries has been being able to build on best practices across these seemingly unrelated industries. My experiences in the creative fields have consistently powered my technology-driven dreams and visions.
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

Accelya strengthens NDC proposition with key appointment

BARCELONA, SPAΙΝ - Accelya – a leading global provider of technology solutions to the travel industry – has announced the arrival recently of Tye Radcliffe as Vice President of Product Strategy, focusing on NDC, One Order and Payments. Tye joins Accelya from a role as the Director of Distribution at...
Irving, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Avocados From Mexico Appoints Two Key Executives

Irving-based nonprofit marketing organization Avocados From Mexico has promoted two leaders to prepare for a transformative future: Ivonne Kinser and Ana Ambrosi. AFM has a mindset rooted in innovation and diversity. Of its 34 employees, 60 percent are women, making for a gender-balanced leadership team powered by its Female Leadership Initiative.
Businessnationalmortgageprofessional.com

Tellus Appoints Andrew Shedd As Executive Vice President

Newly appointed Andrew Shedd will be responsible for reimaging and reintroducing savings, credit, and lending products to a generation of savvy earners. Tellus announced the hiring of Andrew Shedd as executive vice president and head of product development. Fast-growing fintech and proptech solutions company, Tellus, is a provider for savvy...
Businessaithority.com

TCG Digital Appoints Mikael Hagstroem and Wolf Lichtenstein to the Leadership Team

TCG Digital, the flagship technology consulting and solutions company of The Chatterjee Group (TCG) announced the appointment of two new members to its leadership team. In the course of a board meeting held recently, the committee decided to induct Mikael Hagstroem as the Executive Chairman to the Board and Wolf Lichtenstein as the President – Europe.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Corporate Blended Learning Market Growth In Education Services Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, And Key Executives | Technavio

Set to grow by USD 27.89 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the corporate blended learning market to register a CAGR of almost 13%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

Sanjib Sahoo Joins Ingram Micro As Chief Digital Officer

In June, Sanjib Sahoo was named executive vice president and chief digital officer of Ingram Micro. He takes on this role with the company at an inflection point in its digital journey, as well as at a time of changing ownership for the company. Platinum Equity announced that it completed the acquisition of Ingram Micro from HNA Technology Co., Ltd, a part of HNA Group, on July 7, 2021 for a total enterprise value of $7.2 billion, in a transaction that includes $5.9 billion of equity value.
Businessnationalmortgageprofessional.com

Mr. Cooper Makes Executive Appointments

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. made two additions to the executive leadership team naming Shawn Stone as executive vice president and chief revenue officer and Jay Jones as executive vice president. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. made two additions to the executive leadership team naming Shawn Stone as executive vice president and...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Passage Bio Announces Key Executive Appointments

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PASG) recently announced three key leadership appointments. These experienced executives will support the company’s growth and further enhance the company’s clinical development capabilities in managing its robust pipeline. Maria Törnsén joins Passage Bio as chief commercial officer, effective today. She reports to Passage...
GamblingPosted by
TheStreet

The Cordish Companies Announces Two Key Executive Hires To Cordish Gaming Group As Division Expands To Accommodate Growth

July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cordish Companies today announced two key executive hires to Cordish Gaming Group, the gaming division of the Company. CATHY BEEDING joins the team as Executive Vice President and General Counsel and SUZANNE TROUT has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.Both executives are highly-regarded gaming industry veterans and bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to their respective roles.
Economyaithority.com

DreamBox Learning Enters ELA Market With Acquisitions Of Reading Plus And Squiggle Park

Combination represents the nation’s only dual-discipline provider offering learning solutions rated “ESSA Strong” in both math and reading. DreamBox Learning, the leading education technology provider that in 2006 pioneered intelligent adaptive learning, announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Reading Plus, an evidence-based online reading program for grades 3-12 designed to help students boost their literacy skills and reading confidence. This move complements DreamBox’s recent acquisition of Squiggle Park, a K-2 reading solution designed to help students gain proficiency in early literacy. The combined programs offer school districts the only dual-discipline solution rated “Strong” by Johns Hopkins’ EvidenceforESSA.org in both mathematics and reading.
Businessfranchising.com

Batteries Plus Surpasses 50 Signed Agreements, Sees Record-Breaking Growth in First Half of Year

Specialty Retailer Ends Q2 with Monumental Signings, Looks Forward to Promising Months Ahead. July 20, 2021 // Franchising.com // HARTLAND, Wis. - Batteries Plus, battery, light bulb, key fob and repair franchise, is having its best development year in the almost three decades since it began franchising with 52 new signings to date for 2021 so far. In fact, Batteries Plus exceeded 2020 total store signings by mid-April this year, setting company records and generating excitement around the brand and its trajectory for the rest of the year. With the leadership of newly promoted Vice President of Franchise Development and Relations, Joe Malmuth, Batteries Plus is on pace to surpass 75 franchise signings by the end of the year.
Businessmartechseries.com

Simpler Media Group, Inc. Bolsters Leadership Team With Key Executive Appointments

Announces Appointments of Dylan Wright as Chief Operating Officer, Lyndsay Del Bello VP, Field Marketing, Brad Schlachter, VP Growth, Sarah Demske, Sr. Director, Performance Marketing, Michelle Egner, Sr. Director, Events. Simpler Media Group (SMG), a leading native digital publisher and a producer of high impact research and events, has announced...

Comments / 0

Community Policy