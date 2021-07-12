Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Editorial: Aldermanic president doesn't deserve vilification for imposing fiscal responsibility

By the Editorial Board
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Tishaura Jones is pulling out all the stops in a public-pressure campaign to get aldermanic President Lewis Reed to relent on a $5 million outlay of pandemic expenditures to help low-income St. Louisans. Reed is being portrayed as a miserly curmudgeon who stands against helping the poor. What Jones and her allies conveniently overlook is that Reed has almost doubled — to $153 million — the amount of public spending that the mayor originally proposed to partially disburse around $500 million in federal pandemic relief coming to St. Louis.

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aldermanic#Vilification#Fiscal Responsibility#Economy#New York City#Board Of Aldermen#Twitter#Democratic#Democrats#American#Abc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to ask federal workers to get vaccinated or face testing -source

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce on Thursday that all civilian federal workers will need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or face regular testing, social distancing, mask requirements and travel limits, a source familiar with the matter said. Biden, who will deliver...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House at war over Jan. 6 inquiry, mask mandate

House Republicans and Democrats are at each other’s throats over two explosive issues — the Capitol insurrection and a new mask mandate — that have collided this week in a perfect storm of partisan hostility. The tensions have simmered with fluctuating ferocity since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol,...
Swimming & SurfingABC News

American Caeleb Dressel sets swim Olympic record in Tokyo

Caeleb Dressel set a new Olympic record in swimming at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The Florida-based swimmer can count himself among the greats after the 100-meter freestyle on Wednesday, which he swam in 47.02. Dressel was visibly emotional at the conclusion of the race, telling NBC in an interview immediately...
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Facebook to require employees be vaccinated to return to the office

Facebook is requiring its employees to be fully vaccinated before they return to the office. The requirement is for anyone at Facebook’s U.S. offices and the implementation of the policy will depend on “local conditions and regulations,” according to the statement from Facebook’s Vice President of People Lori Goler on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy