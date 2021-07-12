Editorial: Aldermanic president doesn't deserve vilification for imposing fiscal responsibility

Mayor Tishaura Jones is pulling out all the stops in a public-pressure campaign to get aldermanic President Lewis Reed to relent on a $5 million outlay of pandemic expenditures to help low-income St. Louisans. Reed is being portrayed as a miserly curmudgeon who stands against helping the poor. What Jones and her allies conveniently overlook is that Reed has almost doubled — to $153 million — the amount of public spending that the mayor originally proposed to partially disburse around $500 million in federal pandemic relief coming to St. Louis.