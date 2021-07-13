Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Simpson, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 20:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Edmonson; Logan; Simpson; Warren A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN LOGAN NORTHWESTERN SIMPSON...SOUTHEASTERN BUTLER...WESTERN WARREN AND WEST CENTRAL EDMONSON COUNTIES At 708 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located in western Warren County and near the Warren/Logan County line, moving north at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Auburn, Woodbury, Monford, Rockland, Buffalo Fork, Asphalt, Huldeville, Sharer and Reedyville. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.