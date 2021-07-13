Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Butler County, KY

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Simpson, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 20:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Edmonson; Logan; Simpson; Warren A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN LOGAN NORTHWESTERN SIMPSON...SOUTHEASTERN BUTLER...WESTERN WARREN AND WEST CENTRAL EDMONSON COUNTIES At 708 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located in western Warren County and near the Warren/Logan County line, moving north at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Auburn, Woodbury, Monford, Rockland, Buffalo Fork, Asphalt, Huldeville, Sharer and Reedyville. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Butler, KY
City
Auburn, KY
County
Edmonson County, KY
County
Logan County, KY
City
Woodbury, KY
County
Simpson County, KY
County
Butler County, KY
City
Buffalo, KY
County
Warren County, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Butler Edmonson Logan#Buffalo Fork
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
HealthPosted by
CNN

Simone Biles withdraws from all-around final at Tokyo 2020 to focus on mental health

(CNN) — Simone Biles has withdrawn from the individual all-around competition to focus on her mental health, USA Gymnastics announced on Wednesday. Her withdrawal comes after the 24-year-old -- one of the greatest gymnasts of all time -- stepped away from a dramatic team competition on Tuesday, citing mental heath concerns as she attempts to protect "her body and mind."
Atlanta, GAABC News

Atlanta spa gunman Robert Long pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder

The 22-year-old man who killed eight people during a shooting rampage in March targeting Atlanta-area spas pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the murders and accepted a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Robert Aaron Long entered his plea in Cherokee County Superior Court after answering...

Comments / 0

Community Policy