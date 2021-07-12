Queue News

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleLet us puzzle over the latest Christopher Nolan movie. “Tenet” (Warner Bros.-Syncopy, 2020, 150 min.) is a spy movie where the central MacGuffin is time travel, specifically the notion of going backward and forward in time at will. So, of course the title is a palindrome. I admire Christopher Nolan’s ability to make smart, idiosyncratic blockbusters that make money and earn him the right to keep pushing boundaries and envelopes. Lately though, Nolan’s movies have been all head and no heart. (Just so we’re clear, I didn’t connect emotionally or narratively with Nolan’s last film “Dunkirk.” It was up to Nolan to tell the story in a way that kept me connected to it, and I feel like he failed. The battle of Dunkirk clearly means a lot to Nolan, but he didn’t make it mean anything to me.)

