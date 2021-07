ROCKFORD/FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced a total of $21.9 Million in American Rescue Plan funding to support the return to fully operational, in-person Head Start services for children under the age of five that are most impacted by inequities exposed by the pandemic in Illinis. The funding was awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Children and Families.