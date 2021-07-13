Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Dave Chappelle’s piano performance delights Delilah

By John Katsilometes
reviewjournal.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pianist who looked like Dave Chappelle at Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas on Friday, was. We had heard of Chappelle’s appearances at the supper club’s namesake in L.A. He also performed, with no advance billing, after his sold-out show at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Friday. Fellow headlining comic, podcast king and UFC announcer Joe Rogan and rap superstar/frequent XS Nightclub headliner Drake also appeared onstage. Just to watch, as I understand.

