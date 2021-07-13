Dave Chappelle’s piano performance delights Delilah

The pianist who looked like Dave Chappelle at Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas on Friday, was. We had heard of Chappelle’s appearances at the supper club’s namesake in L.A. He also performed, with no advance billing, after his sold-out show at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Friday. Fellow headlining comic, podcast king and UFC announcer Joe Rogan and rap superstar/frequent XS Nightclub headliner Drake also appeared onstage. Just to watch, as I understand.