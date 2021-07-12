Cancel
Bayou Pigeon man sets house on fire with wife, children inside: 'if I can't live here, no one can'

By LARA NICHOLSON
theadvocate.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Iberville Parish man is accused of setting a house on fire with his wife and children inside, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office. Danny Landry, Jr., 36, allegedly set a mattress aflame in his home on the 64000 block of L & L Road in Bayou Pigeon after an argument with his wife about him needing to find another place to live. The fire was contained to the bedroom, according to investigators.

