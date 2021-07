(The Center Square) – Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer will rely on voters to keep his job after a charter amendment failed to pass the Pierce County Council. Troyer remains under fire for a call he made to authorities from his Tacoma home on January 26 concerning a Black newspaper carrier, Sedrick Altheimer. Troyer, who was elected last fall, claims Altheimer threatened to kill him and that he was acting "suspicious." The 911 call drew 40 officers from multiple law enforcement agencies and resulted in Altheimer's arrest.