St. Michaels nature trail lot to close for painting

ST. MICHAELS — The nature trail parking lot in St. Michaels will be closed for painting Wednesday morning, July 14th, until 11 a.m. Traffic ones will be placed to block the entrance of parking lot near the St. Michaels Fire Department on Tuesday night, July 13th. The trail itself will be open and public parking is available at Bradley Park off of Railroad Avenue. according to a statement from the Commissioners of St. Michaels.