Baton Rouge, LA

New revolving loan fund to provide $1.1 million for small businesses, here's how to apply

By TIMOTHY BOONE
theadvocate.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new $1.1 million revolving loan program has been launched that aims to help Baton Rouge area small businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund, a partnership between the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, TruFund and the U.S. Economic Development Administration, provides up to $250,000 for businesses, specifically those with 50 employees or fewer and revenue of less than $3 million. The loans will have terms extending from 6 to 60 months, with interest rates between 0 and 10%. In some cases, loans have closed in 30 days. As businesses pay back their loans, that money will be used to issue new loans.

