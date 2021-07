The U.S. Census Bureau plans to release next month in-depth statistics of demographic data from the 2020 Census to be used to redraw legislative voting districts. The release, planned to occur on or before August 16th, will detail population data by state, county, and city down to the block level. It will include a number of key metrics, including race and ethnicity, voting age population, occupied and vacant housing, and perhaps most importantly from an Indiana County perspective, the number of people living in group quarters such as nursing homes, prisons, military barracks, and college dorms.