California State

Oregon wildfire threatening hundreds of homes, California power lines

By Tim Gruver
The Center Square
 16 days ago
(The Center Square) – A Southern Oregon wildfire spanning more than 150,000 acres threatens thousands of homes and the Californian power grid. The Bootleg Fire was first reported on July 6 and was burning some 38,000 acres on Friday. By Saturday, the fire grew to 76,897 acres, according to INCIWEB. On Monday morning, it swelled to at least 153,535 acres, threatening 1,200 homes in Klamath County. That equates to around 240 square miles or the approximate square mileage of Portland, Eugene and Salem combined.

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

