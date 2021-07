This review is in celebration of you, dear reader. You are looking to broaden your horizons and open unknown windows into the human experience. You do not need me to tell you this, because the mere fact that you are reading the Books page in a Sunday paper is proof enough. You do not come to this page seeking succor because you are desperate to find something to read. You come here with a keen eye and a refined taste that might, on occasion, be tempted by books that we recommend. You are already a reader and that alone makes you special.