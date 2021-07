Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum have submitted an amicus brief in the Wolf Delisting litigation fighting the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s (the Service) decision to remove gray wolves from the list of endangered species. Nessel previously urged the Service not to use Michigan’s successful recovery efforts of the species to delist the gray wolf nationwide, but the Service did just that. This brief argues that the Service made this move contrary to the Endangered Species Act and to the detriment of gray wolf populations in other states.