Jamestown, Rhode Island, has been dedicated to preserving its history for centuries

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Mother Nature and Father Time have taken a toll on the exterior of theJamestown Windmill, but its centuries-old history stands strong. The mill was built on property that was confiscated by the state after the American Revolution and hasn’t moved from that spot since its construction in 1787. Now, the Jamestown Historical Society is leading the project to replace and repair the wind shaft and sails that once helped the mill produce power.