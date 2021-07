The UK government wants to protect us from online horridness but seems confused about how best to go about it while also protecting freedom of speech. A parliamentary committee has published a report in to government digital censorship proposals contained in the draft Online Safety Bill. The report is titled ‘Free for all? Freedom of expression in the digital age’ and seems to be positioned as opposition to parts of the Bill. It contains a few mild statements of concern about censorship not always being an unconditionally good thing, while conceding that horridness is bad and must therefore be stamped out with the full force of the law.