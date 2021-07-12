Adult, two children hit by accidental shotgun blast near Sauk Centre

(Willmar MN-) On 7-27-2021 at about 8:30 am, dispatch received a call from a male party who indicated he was at a remote city park and intended to commit suicide. Officers responded to the area and spoke with a witness who was in the area. The witness stated he had heard a loud bang prior to officer’s arrival, but couldn’t distinguish what it was or where it came from. Police deployed a drone to the wooded area and were able to locate an adult male party who appeared to be deceased. Officers then moved into the area on foot and located the male party. He was confirmed deceased by an apparent single gunshot wound. The deceased is a 67 year old male from Willmar. Family notifications are still ongoing.