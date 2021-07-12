Cancel
Sauk Centre, MN

Adult, two children hit by accidental shotgun blast near Sauk Centre

By JP Cola
willmarradio.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Sauk Centre MN-) An adult and two children were hospitalized Saturday after they were hit by bird shot from a shotgun in Stearns County. The sheriff's department says people were shooting at clay pigeons at a family gathering at a residence in the 36000 Block of County Road 171, about 3 miles east of Sauk Centre Saturday afternoon when a juvenile accidently fired a 20 gauge shotgun at a gravel driveway as it was being unloaded. The bird shot ricocheted off the driveway and struck three people, ages 4, 9 and 67. The adult was treated at the Sauk Centre Hospital and released. The two children were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No names were released and the incident is under investigation.

