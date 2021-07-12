Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Republicans in Pennsylvania will crowdsource new congressional map drawings

By Christen Smith
Posted by 
The Center Square
The Center Square
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(The Center Square) – Republican lawmakers said Monday they will crowdsource opinions about how best to redraw Pennsylvania’s congressional district map this fall. House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Bellefonte, told reporters at a news conference in Bucks County that redistricting is “one of the most important processes the legislature will undertake” – hence why lawmakers will solicit public opinions before completing the map in December.

www.thecentersquare.com

Comments / 0

The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Grove
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Legislature#Map#Pennsylvanians#Congressional#U S Census#The Electoral College#The General Assembly#Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Center Square

Virginia House Dems won’t consider amendments to budget bill

(The Center Square) – Republicans have expressed frustration after Virginia House Democratic leaders decided the chamber’s Appropriations Committee will not consider any amendments to Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed revisions to the state budget regarding the allocation of federal relief funds. State lawmakers are scheduled to meet in a special session...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Center Square

Pritzker signs 4 laws to help the LGBTQ+ community

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker held a news conference at The Center on Halstead to sign four bills into law to help LGBTQ+ communities. The Governor sat in a packed conference room in Chicago filled with lawmakers and members of the LGBTQ+ community. Pritzker discussed the new laws he was there to sign.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Center Square

Biden expected to issue vaccine mandate for federal employees

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden is expected to announce Thursday that all federal employees and contractors must receive the COVID vaccination or undergo regular COVID testing, just two days after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that vaccinated Americans should resume wearing masks. Though the...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
The Center Square

Masks likely coming back for Wisconsin school kids

(The Center Square) – Masks are very likely coming back to public schools in Wisconsin. The state’s Department of Health Services on Wednesday announced that it supports new Centers for Disease Control guidelines that suggest masks for everyone in K-12 schools, regardless of whether they’ve been vaccinated. “The new recommendations,...
Public HealthPosted by
The Center Square

Brown considering vaccination mandates for public employees

(The Center Square) – Gov. Kate Brown is considering a vaccine mandate in line with California and New York's, as COVID cases and variants spread statewide. The mandate would apply to public employees, who in Oregon are receiving $100 vaccine bonuses for taking a COVID shot. Officials with the governor's office said in a statement on Tuesday that Brown is "examining" California and New York's approaches and may announce her decision as soon as this week or next.
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Center Square

Study: Big Labor spent $1.8 billion on 2020 election cycle

(The Center Square) – Organized labor spent more than $1.8 billion on political activity and lobbying in the U.S. during the 2020 election cycle, according to a new study published by the National Institute for Labor Relations Research (NILRR). The majority of the money spent by labor, $1.4 billion, came straight from union dues taken from workers who can legally be fired if they refuse to fund union activities, the institute reports.
Public HealthPosted by
The Center Square

Gov. John Bel Edwards updates COVID guidance as local leaders set new restrictions

(The Center Square) – Gov. John Bel Edwards has updated Louisiana’s pandemic safety guidelines as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increase. Edwards, in partnership with the state Department of Health, wants all residents to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status, though the recommendation stops short of a state government mandate. That authority has been delegated to local officials.

Comments / 0

Community Policy