Renville County, MN

Lynch pleads guilty to manslaughter in Renville County shooting

By JP Cola
willmarradio.com
 19 days ago

(Olivia MN-) An Olivia woman has pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter as her murder trial in Renville County District Court approached. 36-year-old Elizabeth Lynch initially claimed she accidently shot her live-in boyfriend 42-year-old Anthony Tebben to death on March 26th 2020 with a newly-purchased handgun after he threw a plate at her. She was charged with 2 counts of 2nd Degree Murder and one count of 2nd Degree Manslaughter. Renville County Attorney David Torgelson says a pre-trial hearing was slated for Tuesday and a jury trial was set to begin July 19th, but on June 28th Lynch pleaded guilty to 2nd Degree Manslaughter and the murder charges were dismissed. Togelson says under the manslaughter plea, Lynch admits she was negligent for aiming the gun at Tebben but did not intend to kill him. She said she flinched when he threw a plate at her...

www.willmarradio.com

