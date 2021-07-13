Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vail, AZ

Vail teachers prepare for classes next Monday

By Greg Bradbury
Posted by 
KGUN 9 On Your Side
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fJ4Qy_0auuZRbV00

"I'm really excited about this year," Matthew Hough, a 5th grade teacher at Mesquite Elementary, said.

Mr. Hough, as students have called him for more than 22 years, is finishing up classroom preparations this week.

"One thing I'm excited for this year is going to be our small groups," Hough said. "We haven't had the opportunity to do small groups."

Hough has the desks in his classroom setup in groups, something he wasn't able to do during the pandemic.

"We were very creative last year when it came to creating lessons and activities," Hough said.

However, he enjoys the expanded learning options he has with students back in the classroom. He added that when classes do start, he will make sure to give them some extra time to see their classmates that they may not have seen for a long time.

"You want to let them be kids and let them have some enjoyment being back in the classroom."

For those not comfortable to or able to return to school in-person, the district will also offer online classes.

Comments / 0

KGUN 9 On Your Side

KGUN 9 On Your Side

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
958K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 On Your Side, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vail, AZ
Education
City
Vail, AZ
Local
Arizona Education
Vail, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Classes#Mesquite Elementary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy