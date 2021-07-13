Suns warn against violence between fans after incident at rally

The Phoenix Suns are reminding fans to be respectful while cheering on their favorite team following an incident on Sunday at the Road Game Rally.

In a tweet Monday, the team said some fans "stepped out of line" at Sunday's watch party at the Phoenix Suns Arena.

Phoenix police say officers were contacted by security regarding an assault that occurred in the stands.

Officers spoke to everyone involved and viewed cell phone footage, later learning there was an argument that turned physical when one person poured a beverage on someone else and one fan punched another. Police say two men were cited for their part in the incident.

Suns fans have tweeted what is believed to be footage of the incident involved.

The Suns lost Game 3 to the Milwaukee Bucks 120-100 Sunday.

Game 4 is Wednesday night, with the series now guaranteed to go back to Phoenix afterward.

