Protests

Cubans take to streets in rare protests over lack of freedoms and worsening economy

By Itoro Umontuen
TheAtlantaVoice
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thousands of Cubans took to the streets on Sunday to protest a lack of food and medicine as the country undergoes a grave economic crisis aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic and US sanctions. Demonstrators complained about a lack of freedom and the worsening economic situation during the rare protests, according...

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com
PoliticsVoice of America

In Election Year, Nicaragua’s Media Are Being Scared into Silence

In an election year, the investigation of a potential presidential candidate is a big story. But journalists, including some covering the house arrest of Nicaraguan journalist Cristiana Chamorro, have found themselves being questioned by authorities. Since May 25, at least 21 journalists have been summoned by the Nicaraguan prosecution office and...
PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

Cuba Blames US For Molotov Cocktail Attack At Paris Embassy

Cuba denounced the targeting of its Paris embassy on Monday as a "terrorist attack" encouraged by the United States after the building was bombarded with Molotov cocktails. Firefighters in the French capital said two incendiary devices were thrown at the delegation, located in the city's 15th arrondissement, causing minor damage.
EuropePosted by
The Hill

Cuban Embassy in Paris attacked by gasoline bombs

Cuba’s Embassy in Paris was attacked by gasoline bombs, according to Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez, who blamed the U.S. government for "continuous campaigns against our country that encourage these behaviors and for calls for violence." Rodríguez announced in a tweet on Monday night that the embassy was attacked with...
ProtestsBBC

Deadly street protests over Iran water shortages

Security forces in Iran's southwest Khuzestan province have been firing bullets at people protesting due to severe water shortages. The shortages are happening in one of the country's hottest regions, where temperatures can reach 50 degrees Celsius. Iran has called claims of a crackdown on protesters, by the UN rights...
ProtestsWashington Times

GOP plans Cuban freedom protest for day of Jan. 6 hearing

Congressional Republicans have lined up their counter-programming to the first hearing of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s select committee on the Jan. 6 riot — a protest outside the Capitol. This demonstration on Tuesday will focus, however, on the unrest in Cuba that’s drawn concern from both sides of the aisle.
SocietyCoinTelegraph

El Salvadorians take to the streets to protest Bitcoin law

Protesters calling themselves the Popular Resistance and Rebellion Block have come out against El Salvador’s government passing a law making Bitcoin legal tender. A Tuesday tweet from local news outlet El Mundo shows El Salvadorians carrying banners saying “no to Bitcoin” in the streets of San Salvador demanding a repeal of the country's Bitcoin law. Legislative assembly members Anabel Belloso and Dina Argueta addressed the protesters after first meeting the group separated by a barrier of razor wire.
Dubois County, INduboiscountyherald.com

Protest shows support in fight for Cuban freedom

JASPER — On an otherwise quiet Saturday afternoon on the Dubois County Courthouse Square, a group of about a dozen people stood in the streets holding signs that said, “Freedom for Cuba,” “No more dictatorship” and “Patria y vida,” which means “homeland and life.”. About a week ago, thousands of...
Miami, FLlakeshorepublicradio.org

Cuban Activists Are Taking To Miami's Streets Each Night In Support Of Cuba Protests

UNIDENTIFIED DEMONSTRATORS: (Chanting in Spanish). ADRIAN FLORIDO, BYLINE: There have been demonstrations across Miami, but the main ones have been outside the city's most storied Cuban restaurant - Cafe Versailles. (SOUNDBITE OF DEMONSTRATION) UNIDENTIFIED DEMONSTRATORS: (Chanting in Spanish). FLORIDO: Each night, hundreds of people have come to wave Cuban flags...
Advocacyhoustonmirror.com

Hunger in Cuba, Covid, cause thousands of Cubans to take to streets

Thousands of Cubans took to the streets in Havana and other cities on Sunday to call for President Miguel Diaz-Canel to step down. Those marching voiced anger over shortages of basic goods, curbs on civil liberties and the authorities' handling of the pandemic. The demonstrations were the largest since 1994,...
ProtestsRefinery29

Separated By More Than Just Borders, Cubans Abroad React To The Largest Protests In Cuba In Over 60 Years

Last Sunday people in Cuba mobilized to protest the worst health crisis in years. Prior to the protests, artists and journalists throughout the country had pleaded for humanitarian aid by using the hashtag #SOSCuba on social media platforms. Initially, the protests were aimed at requesting medical aid in response to vaccine, food, and supply shortages because of COVID, but many protestors are now advocating for freedom of expression along with other political demands. Some of these events have turned violent at the hands of the Cuban authorities, engendering deep divisions among Cubans worldwide, some of whom urged for U.S. military intervention, which to many critics appears to ignore the historically terrifying consequences of U.S. military action in Cuba, Latin America, and the world. As demonstrated in late 2020, in an artist-led rally at the Cuban Ministry of Culture, Cubans simply want an open dialogue with the authorities, and an end to the violence. Its diaspora all over North America has been glued to their social media accounts, distraught over the news.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. support grows as Cubans take to the streets to protest: "We've been fighting this fight for a long time"

President Biden is expressing support for demonstrators in Cuba after thousands of people took to the streets in one of the country's biggest protests in decades. "The U.S. stands firmly with the people of Cuba as they assert their universal rights. And we call on the government of Cuba to refrain from violence in their attempt to silence the voices of the people of Cuba," he said.
Protestsfox13news.com

Demonstrations continue in support of Cuban freedom

Rallies for Cuba's freedom have been happening across the nation for a week. And now, activists are working on a march for thousands of supporters in our nation's Capitol. FOX 13's Justin Matthews introduces us to one of the organizers from right here in Tampa Bay.

