Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plumas County, CA

July 12: Plumas Public Health reports zero new cases

By Editor
Plumas County News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, July 12, that there are no new cases to report. The health agency is posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays. Last Thursday, July 8 Public Health reported nine cases — one from the Eastern Region (Graeagle/Portola), three from the Southern Region (Quincy/Meadow Valley) and five from the Western Region (Chester/Lake Almanor).

www.plumasnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Plumas County, CA
Local
California Health
Plumas County, CA
Government
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Plumas County, CA
Health
Quincy, CA
Government
City
Quincy, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Health Reports#Plumas Public Health#Graeagle Portola Rrb#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
HealthPosted by
CNN

Simone Biles withdraws from all-around final at Tokyo 2020 to focus on mental health

(CNN) — Simone Biles has withdrawn from the individual all-around competition to focus on her mental health, USA Gymnastics announced on Wednesday. Her withdrawal comes after the 24-year-old -- one of the greatest gymnasts of all time -- stepped away from a dramatic team competition on Tuesday, citing mental heath concerns as she attempts to protect "her body and mind."
Atlanta, GAABC News

Atlanta spa gunman Robert Long pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder

The 22-year-old man who killed eight people during a shooting rampage in March targeting Atlanta-area spas pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the murders and accepted a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Robert Aaron Long entered his plea in Cherokee County Superior Court after answering...

Comments / 0

Community Policy