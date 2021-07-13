July 12: Plumas Public Health reports zero new cases
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, July 12, that there are no new cases to report. The health agency is posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays. Last Thursday, July 8 Public Health reported nine cases — one from the Eastern Region (Graeagle/Portola), three from the Southern Region (Quincy/Meadow Valley) and five from the Western Region (Chester/Lake Almanor).www.plumasnews.com
