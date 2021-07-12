OnePlus 9 Pro doesn’t tout IP rating publicly for a reason
OnePlus 9 Pro launched earlier this year with flagship-grade features, one of them being the long-awaited IP68 rating. The water and dust-resistance feature landed on the OnePlus phones ever since the predecessor OnePlus 8 Pro debuted. Even though the big players touted the feature long before that, it was only with the launch of OnePlus 8 Pro that the brand went for the certifications. It does cost a lot, and eventually, some portion of it is added to the final device’s price.androidcommunity.com
