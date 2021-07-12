OnePlus 9 Pro doesn’t tout IP rating publicly for a reason

Are you looking for the best device in the whole smartphone market? There are several companies you can choose from if you need a top-tier flagship and the most famous one is definitely the iPhone 12 Pro Max by Apple. But there are also several Chinese companies that released phones that have nothing to envy the most powerful iPhone. After comparing the iPhone 12 Pro Max with the most famous and latest Android flagships at the time of its release, here is another comparison that includes two of the top-tier flagships from the most famous Chinese companies: Vivo X60 Pro+ and OnePlus 9 Pro.