Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

OnePlus 9 Pro doesn’t tout IP rating publicly for a reason

By Bharat Bhushan
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnePlus 9 Pro launched earlier this year with flagship-grade features, one of them being the long-awaited IP68 rating. The water and dust-resistance feature landed on the OnePlus phones ever since the predecessor OnePlus 8 Pro debuted. Even though the big players touted the feature long before that, it was only with the launch of OnePlus 8 Pro that the brand went for the certifications. It does cost a lot, and eventually, some portion of it is added to the final device’s price.

androidcommunity.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Lau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ip68#Co Founder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Oneplus
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Galaxy Tab S8 leaks have one disappointing detail

Although Android tablets still do exist, their numbers have dwindled considerably, especially those coming from notable manufacturers. Samsung remains the torchbearer for these slates, launching tablets across all tiers year after year. Next year won’t be any different, and the rumors about the Galaxy Tab S8 trio sound pretty promising. Unfortunately, those also bring one disappointing rumor for those hoping that Samsung’s next pro-level tablets will run on its best Exynos silicon yet.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 successor leak reveals key spec

Qualcomm’s branding for Snapdragon chips doesn’t always make sense. The Snapdragon 810 was succeeded by the 820/821, but that was followed by the 835, in turn. After the Snapdragon 865, however, came the 888, with the 870 following not far behind. In that light, there’s still some debate whether the next Qualcomm premium chip will be the Snapdragon 895 or 898, but regardless of its name, it will have one upgrade that could set the tone for next year’s smartphones.
ElectronicsTroy Record

OnePlus Enters Premium Audio Space with OnePlus Buds Pro True Wireless Earbuds

Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation and the Longest Lasting ANC Earbuds Gives the Ultimate User Experience. NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- OnePlus unveiled its first smart adaptive noise cancellation (ANC) earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Pro. The new, premium, true wireless earbuds feature an industry-leading smart noise reduction system, superior call quality, extended battery performance, and a more personalized sound to create a truly immersive and premium audio experience.
Electronicsgizmochina.com

OnePlus Buds Pro confirmed to come with adaptive noise cancellation

A few days ago, the OnePlus itself confirmed that the company will be launching its latest true wireless earphones — OnePlus Buds Pro on 22nd July along with OnePlus Nord 2 5G. It seems that the brand is looking to compete against the likes of Apple AirPods Pro with its upcoming earphones.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

There won't be a OnePlus 9T or OnePlus 9T Pro, rumor has it

Over the past few years OnePlus has gotten us used to a twice-yearly cadence for flagship launches - one occurring in the first part of the year, another in the fall, when a "T" branded device or two would appear. And yet, according to a new rumor, this is not...
Cell Phonesamericanpeoplenews.com

Common OnePlus 9/9 Pro Problems and How to Fix Them

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are two of the best Android flagships you can buy right now. Both feature stunning displays, effortlessly smooth software, and great performance. The OnePlus 9 Pro also boasts a souped-up camera designed in partnership with Swedish manufacturer Hasselblad. However, as strong as both phones are, you’re likely to encounter one or two bugs as you start using either of them for the first time, especially since both have been out for only a few months.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

iPhone 12 Pro Max vs Vivo X60 Pro+ vs OnePlus 9 Pro: Specs Comparison

Are you looking for the best device in the whole smartphone market? There are several companies you can choose from if you need a top-tier flagship and the most famous one is definitely the iPhone 12 Pro Max by Apple. But there are also several Chinese companies that released phones that have nothing to envy the most powerful iPhone. After comparing the iPhone 12 Pro Max with the most famous and latest Android flagships at the time of its release, here is another comparison that includes two of the top-tier flagships from the most famous Chinese companies: Vivo X60 Pro+ and OnePlus 9 Pro.
Electronicsmspoweruser.com

OnePlus Buds Pro specs revealed by OnePlus’ R&D chief

OnePlus Buds Pro is now confirmed to release alongside the OnePlus Nord 2 on July 22, but we didn’t know was the key details about the specifications of the earless earbuds. That changes today as the OnePlus R&D chief Kinder Liu has given key details about the Buds Pro to CNET.
Electronicspocketnow.com

OnePlus Buds Pro comes with a premium sound quality for $149

The brand new OnePlus Buds Pro was announced today alongside the new OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone. OnePlus has officially entered the premium audio space with the OnePlus Buds Pro true wireless earbuds. It’s the first wireless earbuds from OnePlus that features Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and other more advanced features.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

OnePlus Buds Pro price, release date, and features

OnePlus has announced its latest true wireless earbuds. The OnePlus Buds Pro were launched alongside the Nord 2 smartphone, and come with active noise cancellation, personalized audio, and up to 38 hours of battery life. Following in the footsteps of the OnePlus Buds and OnePlus Buds Z, the new wireless...
ElectronicsTechCrunch

OnePlus announces $150 Pro noise cancelling earbuds

The top-line feature here is adaptive noise canceling, which uses a trio of on-board mics to filter out ambient sound up to 40 dBs. The company says the tech compares favorably to more standard active noise cancelling, which offers a set level of filtering. The buds are powered by a pair of 11mm dynamic drivers, with support for Dolby Atmos.
ElectronicsThe Verge

OnePlus Buds Pro announced, coming September 1st for $150

OnePlus today announced its third set of true wireless earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Pro. Dubbed as the company’s “most advanced listening device” yet, the new earbuds are debuting alongside the Nord 2 smartphone. They go on sale in the US and Canada on September 1st for $149.99 and come in either white or matte black.
Electronicsinputmag.com

OnePlus Buds Pro sure look a lot like cheaper AirPods Pro

In addition to building up buzz for the official reveal of the Nord 2, the follow-up to last year’s breakout midrange phone, OnePlus is also hyping up the OnePlus Buds Pro. Last year’s OnePlus Buds were a delightful $79 surprise. While they didn’t sound the best, they performed great for the price while looking a lot like Apple’s AirPods. With the Buds Pro, OnePlus is joining its competitors in the increasingly crowded active noise-cancellation (ANC) wireless earbuds space.
Electronicslifewire.com

New OnePlus Buds Pro Confirmed for September Release

OnePlus Buds Pro have been officially announced, making the rumored wireless adaptive noise cancellation (ANC) earbuds a reality. OnePlus confirmed the new set of "true wireless" earbuds on Thursday in a press release sent to Lifewire. OnePlus states that the new earbuds will feature an "industry-leading" noise reduction system for clearer audio and call quality, as well as improved battery life and Bluetooth 5.2 support.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

It’s time to ditch your Galaxy S21 Ultra for a OnePlus 9 Pro

There's a new killer flagship in town, and it might be time to leave the Galaxy behind. OnePlus has long been a brand of flagship killers. It’s been a brand true to its motto of “Never Settle.” Now, it has become a brand of killer flagships — look at the OnePlus 9 Pro. If you’ve been committed to the Samsung Galaxy for a few years now, it just might be time to reconsider your loyalties. Here’s what makes the OnePlus 9 a better option.
Electronicsmobilesyrup.com

OnePlus buds Pro could be the earbuds to beat this fall

OnePlus is jumping onto the premium audio train with a new pair of wireless earbuds that bring active noise-cancelling, a new design and better battery life to the table. The company is also boasting superior sound quality and a personalized sound experience that adjusts the noise-cancelling to block out different frequencies depending on where you are. This system uses three mics, which should lead to good call quality too.

Comments / 0

Community Policy