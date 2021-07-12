Cancel
La Vergne, TN

New Driver’s License Kiosk Available at La Vergne Public Library

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA long-awaited driver’s license kiosk is finally operational and available to serve those in the northern part of Rutherford County. The new self-service kiosk is one of five in the county. It will allow people to conduct regular business without having to visit the Driver Services Center. Some of these services include renewing a driver license or ID, ordering a duplicate driver license or ID, changing an address, and registering to vote, among other services.

